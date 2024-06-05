Vorteilswelt
The danger is growing

Pothole annoys drivers

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 12:02

A hole several centimeters deep has been gaping in Klagenfurt's Eiskellerstraße for weeks. Vehicles have even been damaged, but nobody seems to feel responsible.

The pothole in Eiskellerstraße - just before the junction with Mantschehofgasse - is now one meter long, up to 80 centimetres wide and a considerable ten centimetres deep at its deepest point. What began as minor road damage some time ago has developed over the past few weeks into a pothole with accident potential that is not without danger for road users.

The pothole, which is located directly in the left-hand lane, is ten centimetres deep at its deepest point. (Bild: Alexander Schwab)
The pothole, which is located directly in the left-hand lane, is ten centimetres deep at its deepest point.
(Bild: Alexander Schwab)

"During the renovation of a nearby shop, construction vehicles were partially blocking the road, which is why I was forced to drive through the pothole. My car suffered damage amounting to several hundred euros as a result," complains a Krone reader. Employees of a nearby store added: "For several weeks now, we have been observing how drivers are being jolted and the hole is getting bigger and bigger."

Zitat Icon

As this is private property, the city of Klagenfurt is not responsible for repairing the road.

heißt es seitens der Stadt Klagenfurt

On average, Eiskellerstraße is used by more than a hundred drivers a day to get to the many businesses - such as stores, banks and restaurants - located in the Schleppe-Kurve area, as well as parking lots and a multi-storey parking lot. "I now try to avoid the pothole, but at peak times it's hardly possible and just annoying," says an employee of a local company.

However, the road construction department of the city of Klagenfurt is not responsible for repairing the pothole, as the road is owned by a private foundation. However, the foundation has not yet issued a statement.

Manuela Karner
