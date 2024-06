Ultra runners defy the rain at Mozart 100

The twelfth edition of the Mozart 100 started yesterday at five o'clock in the morning at Kapitelplatz in pouring rain. Around 3000 runners took part in the ultra-running competition on one of six routes. Jack Chamberlain was the fastest on the supreme distance over 105 kilometers and 5400 vertical meters (the Zwölferhorn had to be cancelled due to cold and wind). The Briton, who lives in Austria, arrived at Kapitelplatz after eleven hours and 20 minutes.