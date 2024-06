Wiesberger finishes second, two shots short of victory

Canter, who is outside the top 200 in the world rankings, celebrated his first Tour victory. Wiesberger, on the other hand, still has to wait for his ninth and first since 2021 on the former European Tour. Sharing second place in Germany with South African Thriston Lawrence is his first result in the top 20 since returning from the LIV Tour at the start of the season. His Austrian compatriots Lukas Nemecz and Matthias Schwab clearly missed the cut in 106th place.