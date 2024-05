Teenagers burn the “Diary of Anne Frank”

Hiding from Nazis

Between 1942 and 1944, Anne Frank's family hid from the Nazis in a rear building on Amsterdam's Prinsengracht canal. This is where the world-famous diary is said to have been written. However, the Franks were betrayed and arrested by the Gestapo. The 15-year-old Anne died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. Only her father Otto Frank survived. He published his daughter's diary and turned the house in Amsterdam into a museum.