Federal state initiative
Extreme weather: Alert all cell phones in the danger zone
How will crises and disasters be managed together in the future? Five concrete resolutions were passed at the first provincial networking meeting at the Bergisel in Innsbruck. But they are not really responsible . . .
How can we prepare together for storms, floods, forest fires, heat waves and other natural disasters? Representatives from all federal states accepted the invitation from Tyrol's State Councillor for Security Astrid Mair (ÖVP) to Bergisel to discuss this question.
Mair: "The same task for all of us"
It is probably a coincidence that some challenges for the emergency services could lurk at the weekend of all days. This is because heavy rain is forecast across the board, especially on Friday.
The topography of the federal states may vary. However, our task of preparing for crises and disasters in the best possible way is the same.
Tirols Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair (ÖVP)
"The topography of the federal states may be different. However, our task of preparing for crises and disasters in the best possible way is the same," emphasizes Mair.
What was decided in Innsbruck
Five resolutions were passed, with ordinary citizens likely to notice most of the "AT-Alert"project: Warnings will reach everyone whose cell phone is logged into a certain area - ideal in the event of storm fronts, for example. The technically complex system should be ready for use in the fall. Further key points and demands on the federal government:
- VOST-AT: In the event of an emergency, posts from social networks are evaluated by the operations staff for a situation picture. The name is derived from "Virtual Operations Support Teams". In Germany, such teams are already in use for large-scale operations - such as large-scale flooding scenarios.
- Weather radar network: "We need four to five more stations in Austria," demands Carinthia's regional councillor Daniel Fellner. Costs: around four million euros. There is still room for improvement in radar coverage in Austria for a comprehensive warning of severe weather.
- Forest fires: emergency services should no longer be compensated at a flat rate, but according to costs. Specifically, the costs of the resources actually used and the necessary catering relevant to the operation should be reimbursed in full.
- Training: Synergies in further training for crisis management are being sought. Interested parties should also be able to attend courses in other federal states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
