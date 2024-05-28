Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start of the Challenge

Most kids cycle with the “wrong” helmet

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 12:00

The 1-2-3 Challenge safety initiative enters its 16th year. And the experts are sounding the alarm. Many kindergarten children are out and about with helmets that don't fit.

comment0 Kommentare

For many years, the 1-2-3 Challenge organized by ARBÖ, the province of Carinthia, AUVA and "Kärntner Krone" has made it its mission to get children fit for cycling. This year, more than 1000 kindergarten children will once again "pedal" as part of the challenge and try to master a skills course. As usual, the English kindergarten Sunrise in Klagenfurt's Lakeside Park kicked things off on Tuesday. "This campaign, now in its 16th year, is crucial for the cycling boom," said Governor Peter Kaiser, who emphasized how important it is for children to learn how to ride a bike safely at an early age.

+7
Fotos

In addition to mastering the "bike", the right protective equipment is also important. "It has been shown in the past that many children do not wear a suitable safety helmet. This is of course counterproductive," reports Peter Pegrin, Managing Director of ARBÖ Carinthia. The shells are often too big or too small for the shape of the head or the fasteners are not adjusted correctly. Pegrin: "The helmet has to sit firmly on the head to really protect in the event of an accident."

Helmets are checked
As part of this year's challenge, the ARBÖ experts will therefore be paying more attention to the correct fit of helmets. This year's challenge will stop off at a total of 25 kindergartens and will even go all the way up to Heiligenblut. Around 1000 girls and boys will take part with their bikes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf