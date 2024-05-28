Most kids cycle with the “wrong” helmet

For many years, the 1-2-3 Challenge organized by ARBÖ, the province of Carinthia, AUVA and "Kärntner Krone" has made it its mission to get children fit for cycling. This year, more than 1000 kindergarten children will once again "pedal" as part of the challenge and try to master a skills course. As usual, the English kindergarten Sunrise in Klagenfurt's Lakeside Park kicked things off on Tuesday. "This campaign, now in its 16th year, is crucial for the cycling boom," said Governor Peter Kaiser, who emphasized how important it is for children to learn how to ride a bike safely at an early age.