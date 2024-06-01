Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
The energetic American Staffordshire Terrier Naomi (three years old) is people-friendly and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for steadfast dog owners who enjoy training together. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Spike is a bright, active male dog. However, the seven-year-old four-legged friend is afraid of strangers. However, with the help of a familiar person, he quickly overcomes his insecurities. He enjoys being close to his caregivers, eagerly gives out slobbery kisses and increasingly demands to be stroked. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Benson Silver is a powerhouse who walks around the world full of energy. With the right balance of activity and rest periods, the two-year-old male dog is sure to quickly develop into a confident companion. He is looking for a home with people who can offer him clear structures and orientation. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively mixed-breed male Hero (five years old) is friendly and gets on well with other dogs. The strong bundle of energy is looking for a home with active people. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Michaela (one year old) has not met many people so far. The friendly mixed-breed dog is lively and enjoys romping around with other dogs. She is looking for a loving home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Benjamin (six months old) was simply abandoned. The bright puppy is coping very well with his disability. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0680/115 30 34.
Leyla (one year old) did not have an easy start. The pretty mixed-breed dog needs time at the beginning to build up trust. She is looking for a quiet forever home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/109 07 45.
Balu (four years old) had to be surrendered due to excessive demands. The obedient Australian Shepherd needs time at the beginning to build up trust. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0676/377 52 43.
Due to a serious illness of his owner, Casy (four years old) has to be given away. The Border-Collie-Terrier mix needs time to build up trust. We are looking for a quiet single place with experienced dog owners. Interested parties should call 0664/736 130 10.
Africa is an intelligent, lively pit bull terrier mix who likes to be kept physically and mentally busy. The seven-year-old four-legged friend needs patient people with dog experience who can show him a lot of the world. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
It takes patience and empathy to gain Lalita 's trust. Once the ice has been broken, however, the one-year-old, active dog enjoys the attention of her humans to the full. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Slowly but surely, the insecure Shar-Pei dog Sunrise (she is four years old and currently lives at the Austrian Animal Welfare Association's Assisi-Hof Stockerau) is gaining confidence and has developed into a curious nose over the past few months. She is now ready for an adventure in life. We are looking for dog-experienced people who can give this lovely sniffer the security she needs, provide her with sufficient activity and exercise and enjoy training her together. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Born in 2010, Teddy is a lovely mongrel grandpa who is very friendly towards people. Due to his age, Teddy already has some motor problems with his legs and walks somewhat uncoordinated - so he needs a barrier-free, ground-level home - his liver values are elevated and he suffers from a liver tumor. He therefore receives supportive medication for his liver and cortisone. As he sometimes defends his food, children should not live in the same household. We are therefore urgently looking for a place of mercy for Teddy in a quiet environment where he can enjoy his twilight years. Anyone interested can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome mixed-breed dog Hamlet (two years old) is friendly but insecure. New stimuli on walks still stress the otherwise cool guy a little - but he is already making progress in this respect. We are looking for a quiet home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mixed-breed male Kapibara (five years old) has not known much in his life so far. He needs time to gain confidence at first. This cuddly boy is looking for a quiet, single place in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Shepherd mix LENI has unfortunately lost her home due to a change in her owner's circumstances. The gentle, nine-year-old sniffer is very obedient, loves children and is compatible with dogs and cats. She is now eagerly waiting at the Wienerwald animal shelter for people who will give her a nice new home. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Kangal mongrels - around four to five months young - are currently waiting for good homes at the Schandl boarding kennels. We are looking for a home with a garden for these bright giants with people who have experience in handling and keeping this breed. For more information, please call 0664/283 00 23. www.tierpension-schandl.at
Tragic circumstances in the owners' lives have led to Chester having to be given away with a heavy heart. The four-month-old shepherd mix male has a particularly friendly and affectionate nature. Sporty, experienced dog owners should contact us on 0699/19 83 18 18.
Mastin-mix male Ferdinand is eleven months old. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a secure garden and possibly a suitable second dog in a rural area. If you are interested, please call 0676/940 40 14.
Dimitri (one year old) is very active and loves to run around in the meadows. As the male dog does not accept other dogs, he is looking for an individual place with active owners who are looking forward to training him together. If you are interested, please call 0660/690 58 32.
Balu (three years old) is an obedient and good-natured Caucasian shepherd mix. This giant is waiting for a home with an experienced, sporty family who are aware of the character traits and needs of a guard dog. We are looking for a home with a garden. Interested parties should call 0699/113 141 40.
Gea (three years old) is friendly and outgoing. The good-natured Kangal mix bitch is looking for a dog-experienced person who appreciates her typical breed characteristics. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Daisy has a calm, friendly nature and is dog-friendly. Unfortunately, she has lost her home after her owner had to go into a care home. With whom will this lovely seven-year-old German shepherd find happiness? If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Twelve-year-old velvet paw Nami needs someone who won't pester her, who will keep her as their only pet in an apartment and spoil her. She is willing to be stroked and played with, but only for short periods of time. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Selma is a real cuddly cat who can't get enough of being stroked. The fifteen-year-old velvet paw is waiting for a single place with people who have a lot of time to spoil her. Due to her diabetes, the sociable patient needs special food and insulin injections. If she is adopted as a foster animal, the costs will be covered. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0660/348 98 63.
Castro is an extremely cuddly and curious cat who likes to be the center of attention and go on discovery tours. Due to diabetes, he needs special food and insulin injections. With whom will he finally find warmth and security? Anyone interested in finding out more about this ten-year-old cat in need of love should call 0660/348 98 63.
Baghira - one year old - is shy and curious at the same time. You can build up trust with her through food. As she loves to play with other paws, we are looking for a home with a loving second cat. Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Xena is a three-year-old, very bright and trusting female cat. As she is not always friendly towards other cats, we are looking for a home (apartment with a secure terrace or secure outdoor access) where she can be a lone princess. Xena has a lot of energy and therefore needs plenty to do and opportunities to let off steam, such as catwalks on the wall or huge scratching posts. Fixed play times are very important for this food and treat-oriented cat. Interested parties can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Valentina (one year old) needs time at the beginning. Once the pretty velvet paw has built up trust, she is very cuddly. She is looking for a cuddly forever home. Interested parties should call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
As the owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after Minouche (three years old), the pretty cat had to be relinquished. She is a little reserved at first, but once she has built up trust, she is very playful and loves cuddles. We are looking for a cuddly single cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Odin (about ten years old) is fit despite his age and his impairment - the lovely cat is blind and deaf - and loves to cuddle. We are looking for a quiet, single place with sensitive people who have enough time for this cuddly cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Five still somewhat timid velvet paws aged between one and eight years are available as a pair or with a cat already living in the household. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0664/401 33 81.
Chinchillas are very social and intelligent animals. So are Chimichurri (two years old, pictured) and Sepperl (nine years old). The two adorable creatures are waiting for a home together with a spacious, varied enclosure. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Diablo is waiting for a sociable home with a spacious and varied enclosure. The peaceful three-year-old rabbit loves to be active and enjoys being around other rabbits. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Rabbit boy Mailo (two months old) was born at TierQuarTier after his mother was abandoned pregnant. He is longing for a loving home where he can be with other rabbits of his own species. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Bahati was heartlessly abandoned in a bag. Despite this sad experience, the petite, two-year-old female rabbit radiates friendliness and enjoys digging in the ground and romping around with other rabbits. Bahati is longing to move to a new, loving home where she can finally experience the affection and care she deserves. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.