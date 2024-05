Sepp Straka finishes fifth at PGA tournament in Fort Worth!

The 31-year-old from Vienna played a par round (70 strokes) on Sunday and finished the PGA Tour tournament with a total of five under par (275). Austria's number 1 took home 323,618 dollars in prize money (just under 300,000 euros). US-American Davis Riley took the victory with 14 under par. Although Straka had to accept two bogeys on the last two holes in Texas, his ranking would not have changed with par holes.