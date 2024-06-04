What plans do you have for your retirement?

Retirement is a milestone in our lives. Many plan to use it to fulfill long-cherished dreams, be it travel, the purchase of a pet, special leisure activities or voluntary work. However, it also brings with it certain uncertainties. The financial situation in particular, but also the physical condition, can cause problems and thwart some plans. Some fall into a hole due to the loss of the structure provided by everyday working life and don't know what to do with all the free time.