What plans do you have for your retirement?
After a long and hopefully successful working life, retirement awaits us all. At this stage of your life, you can finally concentrate on all the things that may have been neglected in the everyday stress of work, or that had no place at all. What are you looking forward to when you think about the time after you retire? Feel free to tell us about it!
Retirement is a milestone in our lives. Many plan to use it to fulfill long-cherished dreams, be it travel, the purchase of a pet, special leisure activities or voluntary work. However, it also brings with it certain uncertainties. The financial situation in particular, but also the physical condition, can cause problems and thwart some plans. Some fall into a hole due to the loss of the structure provided by everyday working life and don't know what to do with all the free time.
How do you envision your ideal retirement? Do you have specific plans, projects or wishes that you would like to fulfill? How are you preparing for retirement financially and in terms of your health? Do you have any tips for others? Share your thoughts and ideas with us, we look forward to your input!
