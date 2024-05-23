Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the glacier marathon in Pitztal
With the "Krone" you have the unique chance to take part in the Pitztal Glacier Marathon! Win one of 20 starting places for your desired distance and experience an unforgettable running experience through the picturesque Pitztal on July 7, 2023.
For the 18th time, the Pitztal Glacier Marathon will take hundreds of runners through the entire Pitztal Valley. It starts on July 7, 2023, and you can be there! The starting point of the marathon is at the Rifflseebahn valley station in Mandarfen. From there, the route stretches over 42 kilometers and 828 vertical meters to Arzl in Pitztal. For less ambitious runners, there is also a half marathon, an approximately eight-kilometer "Run & Fun" run and a five-kilometer run. This year there is also the Pitzi's Kids' Run on July 6, where all children aged 3 to 9 who love running can put their talent to the test.
International highlight
Last year, a total of 546 participants took part in the races. More and more runners from all over the world are taking part, and a large crowd is expected again this year. With participants from 23 nations, including 207 from Austria, the Pitztal Glacier Marathon is an international highlight. You can find more information about the glacier marathon HERE.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win one of 20 starting places for your desired distance. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is June 6, 09:00.
