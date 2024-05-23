With the “Krone” to the glacier marathon in Pitztal

For the 18th time, the Pitztal Glacier Marathon will take hundreds of runners through the entire Pitztal Valley. It starts on July 7, 2023, and you can be there! The starting point of the marathon is at the Rifflseebahn valley station in Mandarfen. From there, the route stretches over 42 kilometers and 828 vertical meters to Arzl in Pitztal. For less ambitious runners, there is also a half marathon, an approximately eight-kilometer "Run & Fun" run and a five-kilometer run. This year there is also the Pitzi's Kids' Run on July 6, where all children aged 3 to 9 who love running can put their talent to the test.