“Still needs to get the performance on the track”

Yohan Blake, currently the fastest active man in the world, the second fastest in history behind compatriot Usain Bolt over 100 meters in 9.69, presented himself as a star to touch before his start at the athletics meeting in Eisenstadt. On Wednesday evening, the Jamaican will meet Austrian Markus Fuchs, among others. Before that, he chatted to the "Krone" newspaper about his current form, his Olympic qualification and his commitment to disadvantaged children.