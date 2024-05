The interview: What remains of Niki, Mrs. Lauda?

When Birgit Lauda enters the café in the Imperial Hotel, Mr. Harald is already waiting for her. The head waiter served Niki Lauda, whose death on Whit Monday marks the fifth anniversary, breakfast every morning during the week. "We'll give your car keys to the car valet," he says, "he always parked your husband's Mercedes." "Mr. Harald has seen the Niki more often in the morning than I have," laughs Birgit Lauda, who drives an electric Smart. Then we sit at the "Niki Lauda" table, order the "Niki Lauda" breakfast of course, which will be on the menu here forever - chive bread, egg in a jar, yoghurt with torn apple and melange - and the widow of the three-time Formula 1 world champion and airline founder looks back on 15 years together.