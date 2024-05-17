Support for farmers
Strange and incomprehensible, but currently common practice: 60 percent of the veal demanded in Austria is imported, which means 62,000 calves are transported into the country. At the same time, 42,000 Austrian calves are exported to other countries. This is changing under the title Kalb rosè Austria.
"It was simply necessary to establish this Kalb rosè Austria program," emphasizes Josef Fradler, Chairman of BVG Kärntner Fleisch. "Carinthia has been doing pioneering work since 2019." What was the challenge? "The dairy industry dominates in Austria. Marketing male dairy calves was always a challenge, it was difficult to find a market. But now there are 3,600 cattle farmers in Carinthia and 35,000 throughout Austria who are part of Kalb rosè Austria," says Fradler happily.
Josef and Sandra Fradler fatten calves themselves. "The calves come to us from dairy farms when they are one and a half or two months old. They are first given milk from milk powder, then we slowly feed them hay and later concentrates such as maize. Until they are about eight months old. Then they go to Klagenfurt, where they are slaughtered. Until then, they play with each other. It's a joy to see them hopping around," says Sandra Fradler.
Only every fourth veal schnitzel in Austria comes from Austria.
So the motto can be followed: 'Raised, fattened, slaughtered in Carinthia.
"In the beginning, a few hundred calves were marketed via Kalb rosè Austria, today it's 5000 a year," says Martin Gruber, Deputy Governor of Carinthia. From July, the Department of Agriculture will provide support to attract even more farmers to the project and help them market their calves. "Because regionality means security of supply, guarantees quality and strengthens local farms. That's why 120,000 euros have been earmarked," says Gruber.
Veal facts
Per capita consumption in Austria: 1.5 kilos of veal per year
Veal imports to Austria: 8.2 million kilos per year
At the same time, 42,000 calves are exported
The Kalb rosè Austria project has been running since 2019.
35,000 cattle farmers throughout Austria, including 3,600 from Carinthia, are currently involved
The calves are born, fattened and slaughtered in Austria (between 6 and 8 months), the meat bears the AMA seal of quality
Currently 5000 calves are marketed each year. The demand is 15,000.
The support is paid retrospectively, calculated according to the number of animals. For 5 to 10 calves marketed via Kalb rosè Austria, a farmer receives 700 euros, for over 61 calves 2800 euros.
Born, fattened, slaughtered in the country - instead of importing, instead of the long transport routes.
"The data comes from Bäuerliche Vermarktung, BVG Kärntner Fleisch, and the Chamber of Agriculture handles the state funding," explains Chamber of Agriculture President Siegfried Huber.
