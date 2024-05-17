Per capita consumption in Austria: 1.5 kilos of veal per year

Veal imports to Austria: 8.2 million kilos per year

At the same time, 42,000 calves are exported

The Kalb rosè Austria project has been running since 2019.

35,000 cattle farmers throughout Austria, including 3,600 from Carinthia, are currently involved

The calves are born, fattened and slaughtered in Austria (between 6 and 8 months), the meat bears the AMA seal of quality

Currently 5000 calves are marketed each year. The demand is 15,000.