Alaphilippe celebrates solo victory in 12th Giro stage

"It was my dream to win a stage at the Giro and I'm very happy. I didn't plan it like this," said Alaphilippe about his triumph. After six stage wins at the Tour de France and a stage win at the Vuelta, the 31-year-old was able to celebrate at the Giro for the first time. For Alaphilippe, it was his first victory in 346 days and a successful comeback. In the winter, he had even been attacked by his own team boss Patrick Lefevere, who had accused him of "too much partying, too much alcohol" in the past.