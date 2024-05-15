Hypo giants speak Italian from now on

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
15.05.2024 13:00

The Hypo volleyball team has hired a new head coach. The Italian Lorenzo Tubertini succeeds long-term coach Stefan Chrtiansky. The soon-to-be 52-year-old celebrated numerous successes in the Italian A1 series and in the first French league.

comment0 Kommentare

After nine titles with the Hypo volleyball team, long-term coach Stefan Chrtiansky is making way for something new: "That's what I wanted, at some point it just won't work anymore."

However, the 62-year-old Slovakian's word still carries a lot of weight with the Tyrolean giants. As sporting director, he chose his successor himself in the Italian Lorenzo Tubertini: "He is known for his work with young players and is also a very good analyst. He is therefore the right man for the job."

Building a new team
Supercup win there, championship title here. Tubertini has to build a completely new team around captain Niklas Kronthaler. Eight players are leaving the Hypo heroes this summer. The Italian Salsi (Piacenza/Italy) and the Estonian Varblane (Alst/Belgium) have already officially signed with their new clubs, but Weber, Branch, Etlinger (all attack), Jovanovic (service), Jeschko (middle block) and McIntosh (libero) have also left.

Zitat Icon

With his Italian temperament, Lorenzo is the right man for our young team.

Hypo-Manager Hannes Kronthaler

"It really spurs me on to develop a new team in Innsbruck," says the soon-to-be 52-year-old Italian, looking forward to working in Innsbruck. Defending the title and qualifying for the Champions League are the main goals for the season.

Third Italian at Hypo
Incidentally, Tubertini is the third Italian coach at the Tyrolean smash stars. Emanuele Zanini (2005) and Pietro Scarduzio (2006) led Innsbruck to two championship titles.

Hypo manager Hannes Kronthaler believes Tubertini will be the next success: "With his Italian temperament, Lorenzo is the right man for our young team."

Training for the Hypo volleyball team traditionally starts in August, when all the new additions should be on board.

