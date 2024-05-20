For your investment
Versatile funds: true investment all-rounders
Inflation is flattening out - interest rates are likely to follow suit. Experts assume that interest rates have passed their peak and will fall again. This will please borrowers, but for savers it will bring back memories of many years of low interest rates. So it's time to think carefully about the right strategy for your own savings and investment goals.
Investment funds are an attractive addition to traditional savings products. This flexible investment instrument impresses with a balanced risk/return ratio tailored to your risk type and offers considerable risk diversification of your capital. At the same time, bear in mind that funds are not a suitable instrument for short-term gains. They only develop their full potential over a longer-term investment horizon. But that's what a sound investment strategy is all about: taking the right steps today for long-term capital preservation or capital growth.
Saving with funds
Putting money aside regularly is a smart thing to do. For unforeseen expenses or planned investments. To provide for the future of a young person or for your own plans for the future. The driving force behind the idea of saving is individual. Give your desire to save more power! Saving with funds supports you with the necessary earning power. Even in small steps - from as little as 50 euros a month and quite simply with a standing order directly from your account.
Fund savings are available in many different variants - you decide under which conditions your capital should grow. This is because each fund follows a fixed investment strategy. For example, there are funds that promote sustainability or those that primarily focus on fixed-interest securities and ensure calculable returns.
With a fund saver, you can give your investment a very personal touch and ensure that your investment suits you, your goals and your ideas.
With a fund saver, you benefit from the opportunities available on the international capital markets - without any effort. Because our professional fund managers take care of everything: from A for investment decisions to Z for interest credits.
TIP: Save with exchange-traded funds (ETFs): You invest in funds that track indices. This allows you to benefit from two key advantages: ETFs are also traded on the stock exchange and can therefore be bought or sold at any time with little effort. ETFs are also more cost-effective, as the fund is not actively managed but tracks an index. Please also bear in mind that the performance of the underlying index is subject to fluctuations, which are reflected in the ETF.
TIP: Take advantage of the cost-average effect when saving in funds. Regular purchases of fund units even out price fluctuations. This gives you an average entry price and a real price advantage.
Over 20 years of experience that pays off
Back in 1998 - at a time when the good old savings book was still Mr. and Mrs. Austria's favourite investment product - Hypo Tirol Bank launched its first mutual funds. Today, more than 20 years later, we are a renowned regional expert in asset accumulation and investment. We have grown with the markets and have confidently maneuvered our clients' capital through turbulent times and low interest rates.
While the management approach was originally very constant, the magic word for contemporary fund investment today is flexibility. This is the only way to make the most of earnings opportunities in good market phases and minimize risks in downturns. In addition, there is an unstoppable trend: while the "last generation's" investment income was primarily intended to be economically successful, today's investment income must also be generated in an ethically and ecologically sustainable manner. The realization that capital transactions have a tangible impact on the reality of people and nature is gaining acceptance among more and more investors and influencing their investment decisions. Technologies, sectors and countries that do not share these values have no place in Hypo's sustainable fund lines. This proves that fast-moving financial markets and long-term sustainable success are not a contradiction in terms.
Actively put together. Professionally managed
Our fund managers keep an eye on developments on the securities markets and regularly ensure that the fund in which you are invested is optimally stocked. The selection procedure follows a structured process and clear criteria. Only those investments that correspond to the agreed fund strategy and have the best prospects of success ("best-in-class approach") are included. Documentation and information obligations ensure that everything that happens with your investment fund is transparent for you.
Awarded for top performance
The "Faktorstrategie Aktien Global" fund once again held its own against the competition, taking second place in its category at the 23rd Fund of Funds Award. A total of 550 funds of funds from national and international providers were evaluated in various categories.
"With an average performance of 7.6% p.a. (as at 13.12.23) since its launch in 2017, Faktorstrategie Aktien Global has impressed with its high returns. The fund volume under management has increased significantly in recent years and now amounts to over 130 million euros," explains Asset Manager Stefan Danzl. Investments are primarily made in cost-efficient ETFs from Europe, North America and Asia. Depending on market-specific opportunities, emerging markets, second-line stocks or interesting sectors such as technology or healthcare are added. Hypo Tirol Bank has achieved 43 placements in the fund of funds awards to date, including four awards for the Faktorstrategie Aktien Global.
Do you think an investment in funds is worth considering? We can provide you with information and answers to help you decide. After all, it is particularly important to us that you are well informed. That is why we would like to take this opportunity to point this out to you: The value of fund units may fall due to the influence of the capital markets (potential for loss). Credit risks of bond issuers can reduce the return and value of fund units. Currency risks for shares and bonds can increase or decrease the income and value of the fund units. The past performance of the funds is no guarantee of future investment success.
This non-binding product description is for your information. It cannot replace a personal discussion with your advisor. Its content does not constitute an offer or an invitation to make an offer, purchase or sale. Neither under Austrian nor under foreign law. Please bear in mind: Investments always involve risks.
