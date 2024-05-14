Luki is now going full throttle for his second Olympic medal

Ranking only important in Paris

"But the results won't be so important for me then, rather the distances," says Weißhaidinger. Because of course he's not quite there yet with his technique. The important thing is that he has enough competitions to keep improving, especially under pressure. Because at all the important meetings this season, the most important thing is to be at the highest level of performance at the Olympics in Paris. "It's only there that the ranking is really important," Weißhaidinger and Högler agree once again.