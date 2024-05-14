Grazer Stockwerk
A makeover for the jazz club of the heart
The Grazer Stockwerk is loved by jazz fans all over the world. Thanks to new operators, the unique character of the music and gastronomic institution is to be preserved.
The shock was great when the Stockwerk café in Graz went out of business in the summer of 2023. It wasn't just jazz fans who feared for the institution, which was ranked among the 100 best jazz venues in the world by industry magazine Downbeat. The relief was just as great when new operators were found who stepped in to save the venue. It's obvious that these three are all jazz fans.
Preserving the unique atmosphere
"We want to preserve the unique atmosphere of this jazz venue," say the new operators, explaining their motivation. "Café Stockwerk is definitely one of the city's treasures, and the address is known worldwide among jazz fans." For this reason, restaurateur Peter Saurer, gynaecologist Christian Schauer and lawyer Hans Georg Popp - all from the north of Graz - have joined forces with the Stockwerk's resident jazz promoter Otmar Klammer.
On the one hand, the jazz club with all its special features is to be preserved, but on the other hand, the aim is to open up to other genres. The stage can be rented on days when the club is not playing and events can be organized. The Stockwerk team provides catering not only for this, but also for birthday parties or other celebrations.
Careful makeover
Little by little, Café Stockwerk is being carefully refurbished. After all, its unique character should be preserved. The gem in the heart of Graz recently presented itself to guests with a new bar, good coffee, an expanded beer selection and fine wines - with the "Wine & Jazz" event, which will now be held more often. The second edition will take place in the fall, until then there are still many great jazz concerts to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
