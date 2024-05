The super brain from the computer

Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is a branch of data science that deals with the automation of intelligent behavior and machine learning. The topic gained enormous attention when the company OpenAI published its AI-based program ChatGPT in 2022, which can explain complicated issues to the user in a simple way and write messages or short texts, among other things. However, artificial intelligence often works more subtly and is now part of our everyday lives: it gives us film recommendations according to our preferences on streaming platforms, lets us see personalized advertisements, suggests product recommendations or acts as an assistant on various websites. "Our modern lives are shaped by data science - and AI as part of it. Without extensive data and its processing, no business, no development, no production can function in this day and age," explains Arno Grabher-Meyer, Team Leader in the Computational Sustainability department at V-Research.