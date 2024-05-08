Complete rift looms!
“Let’s Dance”: Shock exit for Mark Keller
A shock moment for all fans of the popular RTL show "Let's Dance": actor Mark Keller and his dance partner Kathrin Menzinger announced their exit. The 59-year-old had to leave the show due to illness.
Mark Keller and Kathrin Menzinger addressed their fans in a personal video. "I have to withdraw, unfortunately I have injured my Achilles tendon. You probably saw that on the show the other night when Mr. Llambi asked me if I had a hip injury after the Magic Moment, which I was luckily still able to dance."
Mark Keller had already had problems with his Achilles tendon and "it turned out yesterday that it was slightly torn", explained the actor.
Fans are shocked
"We think it's a great pity that his journey on 'Let's Dance' has come to an end like this, but of course health comes first here too. We wish you dear Mark a speedy recovery and also send Kathrin lots of love," reads a photo of the popular dance couple on the official Instagram account of "Let's Dance".
Keller and Menzinger's fans are also sad to see him go. "My heart breaks for you, I would have loved to see you continue dancing," wrote one user under the announcement. "Thank you two for these beautiful dances, the lovely moments and for your positive nature. Very, very sad. I saw you in the final," said another.
Lulu Lewe returns to the dance show
It was also announced on Instagram: "Of course, this also means that Lulu and Massimo are returning after their elimination and will dance again in show 10. The two have already started training. Welcome back, you two!" Lulu Lewe (32) will return in Mark's place in the 10th show.
Lulu Lewe's "Let's Dance" comeback can be seen on Friday at 20:15 on RTL.
