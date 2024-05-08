Hottest April since records began

Paris Agreement target not yet missed

Compared to the period 1850 to 1900, the pre-industrial reference period, the month was 1.58 degrees warmer globally. The global average temperature for the past twelve months (May 2023 to April 2024) is the highest since records began and is 1.61 degrees above the pre-industrial average. However, this does not yet mean that the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement has been missed, as longer-term average values are used for this purpose. If the temperature trend of the past 30 years continues, this will happen in 2033, Copernicus recently wrote.