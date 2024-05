“Our bus driver can also kick really well”

"Of course we're thinking about how we can bring energy and freshness to the game. We will definitely rotate," said the BVB coach. Nevertheless, a "really good team" will be on the pitch against Augsburg," said Terzic. Terzic responded with a laugh to the suggestion that BVB could also play their bus driver Christian Schulz in view of the minor importance of the game: "Anyone who knows Schulle and sees his overhead kick - he can kick really well. But joking aside, this will be an opportunity for the boys who have been used less recently."