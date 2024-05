Health through tradition from the Far East

Xuan Shu has been running her center for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), "Asia Balance", at Taborstraße 38 in Leopoldstadt for six years. Health in TCM means creating a balance between yin and yang - on the one hand, disease processes should be recognized before they break out or existing ones should be treated. For example, with acupuncture, Chinese medicinal therapy such as teas and creams and nutritional advice. "You shouldn't just do something when you're already ill," emphasizes Shu.