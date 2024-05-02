Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Israel reacts indignantly

Turkey suspends all trade with Israel

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 20:52

According to a report, Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel in view of the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the financial service Bloomberg on Thursday, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

comment0 Kommentare

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz reacted indignantly to the decision. "Erdogan is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports," Katz wrote on the X platform.

Both the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially left inquiries unanswered. The trade ban further exacerbates the already high tensions between the two countries.

Erdogan steps up the pace further
At the beginning of April, Turkey had already imposed export restrictions on certain goods traded with Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had repeatedly sharply criticized the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip and accused Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians.

With regard to Erdogan, Katz continued: "This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and business people." Ankara is also ignoring international trade agreements. Israel wants to create alternatives to trade with Turkey, with the help of local production and imports from other countries. "Israel will emerge from this with a strong and bold economy."

Ankara joins genocide lawsuit
On Wednesday, Turkey announced its intention to join the genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel. The legal details of the application are still being finalized. At the end of December, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention during the Gaza War. In an interim ruling, the UN court ordered Israel to take protective measures to prevent genocide.

Trade between Israel and Turkey was worth 6.8 billion dollars (6.34 billion euros) in 2023, 76 percent of which was accounted for by Turkish exports, Bloomberg further reported, citing the Turkish Statistical Institute.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf