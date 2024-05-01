Soon to be mediocre?
Jos Verstappen warns: “Not good for the future”
Following the announced departure of Formula 1 star designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull, Jos Verstappen has once again warned of a break-up of the team. The father of world champion Max Verstappen is also fueling the rumors about his son's transfer.
"The team is in danger of falling apart. I warned of this at the beginning of the year," the 52-year-old told Telegraaf. This is the Dutchman's reaction to the announced departure of star designer Newey.
It is immensely important for peace within the team that the most important people stay, explains Verstappen and continues: "That is no longer the case. Newey is leaving, and at the beginning of the year it looked like they were going to kick Helmut out too. That's not good for the future."
The fall of Red Bull?
Statements that immediately trigger new speculation about his son Max. In particular about possible exit clauses in his contract. It is possible that there is also a clause that would allow the world champion to move on early if Newey were to leave. Meanwhile, the internal power struggle at Red Bull seems to be continuing apace.
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schuhmacher also sees this as a threat to the racing team. The German told Sky that he cannot rule out the possibility that Red Bull will sooner or later sink into mediocrity due to the current squabbles.
