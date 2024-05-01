Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Soon to be mediocre?

Jos Verstappen warns: “Not good for the future”

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 16:44

Following the announced departure of Formula 1 star designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull, Jos Verstappen has once again warned of a break-up of the team. The father of world champion Max Verstappen is also fueling the rumors about his son's transfer.

comment0 Kommentare

"The team is in danger of falling apart. I warned of this at the beginning of the year," the 52-year-old told Telegraaf. This is the Dutchman's reaction to the announced departure of star designer Newey.

It is immensely important for peace within the team that the most important people stay, explains Verstappen and continues: "That is no longer the case. Newey is leaving, and at the beginning of the year it looked like they were going to kick Helmut out too. That's not good for the future."

The fall of Red Bull?
Statements that immediately trigger new speculation about his son Max. In particular about possible exit clauses in his contract. It is possible that there is also a clause that would allow the world champion to move on early if Newey were to leave. Meanwhile, the internal power struggle at Red Bull seems to be continuing apace.

There is also speculation about the future of Jos (left) and Max Verstappen at Red Bull. (Bild: 2017 Getty Images)
There is also speculation about the future of Jos (left) and Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
(Bild: 2017 Getty Images)

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schuhmacher also sees this as a threat to the racing team. The German told Sky that he cannot rule out the possibility that Red Bull will sooner or later sink into mediocrity due to the current squabbles.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf