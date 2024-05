A blustering “People’s Chancellor” in the beer tent in Linz

Lots of supporters, strong words, plenty of cold beer and loud cheering: FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl will be appearing at the Urfahranermarkt beer tent in Linz on May 1st. It will be a rant against the ÖVP and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, but not only that. It is questionable how long the governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), who is in coalition with the FPÖ, will stand by and watch.