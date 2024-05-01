30 million euros in costs
Plans for Axamer Bad ready to go: “Land on the move”
After the sudden end last year, things are moving again with the Axamer indoor pool. The municipality has now presented plans for a new building costing 30 million euros. The surrounding communities are to help pay for it. But without the swimming pool study promised by the state, this could fail.
The outdoor pool season starts in Axams on May 1st. The indoor pool, on the other hand, has been closed since October. The municipality has pulled the emergency brake and closed down due to spiralling costs - just as other towns have done.
22 Tyrolean pools are struggling with the same problems
"All 22 remaining Tyrolean indoor pools have the same problems: low profitability, high energy and maintenance costs, rising staff costs," summarizes Axam's mayor Thomas Suitner at a press event directly in the old pool. However, the head of the village is convinced that the cost problem can be solved: "If the surrounding communities, tourism associations and the state help to pay." LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) also wants this three-pillar model. However, he has failed to deliver on the promised pool study.
This is what the new Axamer Bad could look like
But without this, the new construction plans in Axams could have been in vain. The project is ready on the table: 30 million euros for an indoor pool with adventure pool and swimming area, with sauna facilities (four to five cabins), catering and integration of the existing outdoor pool. 40 percent state funding for the construction and a distribution of the annual outflow of 1.5 million euros per year between the TVB, municipalities and the state - that is the plan.
The energy is to come from a deep well and local power plants. Vice-BM Walter Mair sees the need for a spa: "210,000 people live within a radius of 30 kilometers. There are 25 schools in the region and 1.5 million overnight stays."
Time is of the essence, says local head Suitner: "A decision has to be made this year. The ball is in the state's court."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.