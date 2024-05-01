Plans for Axamer Bad ready to go: “Land on the move”

This is what the new Axamer Bad could look like

But without this, the new construction plans in Axams could have been in vain. The project is ready on the table: 30 million euros for an indoor pool with adventure pool and swimming area, with sauna facilities (four to five cabins), catering and integration of the existing outdoor pool. 40 percent state funding for the construction and a distribution of the annual outflow of 1.5 million euros per year between the TVB, municipalities and the state - that is the plan.