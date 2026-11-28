Early Start to the Season
2,500 skiers were “totally happy” on the first day
Artificial snow and snow falling from the sky—with this combination, the ski lifts in Hinterstoder and at Hochficht managed to kick off the season in style. In Hinterstoder, there was already a rush of visitors on Saturday, even though only limited operations were possible. The early start also paid off at “Ficht.”
“We had 1,500 guests, and—without exaggeration—by the time the sun came out, all you could see were beaming faces,” Helmut Holzinger, CEO of Hinterstoder Wurzeralm Bergbahnen, was truly raving about this “fantastic” start to the season. Currently, only limited operations are underway at Hutterer Höß; all slopes are scheduled to open on December 5.
At the neighboring Wurzeralm as well, thanks to a new snowmaking system, the season is set to begin this coming Friday. Right now, ski resorts across the region are working feverishly to blend the machine-made snow with the natural snow that fell on Thursday and to groom the slopes so they’ll hold up over time.
Things were laid-back yesterday
It was a laid-back day yesterday, but Holzinger reflects that for the ski resorts, the stress caused by artificial snow has almost become greater than it used to be: “People have simply gotten used to the early start to the season. We’ve got our hands full now. But that also makes the season so long that by March—when conditions are often at their best—no one’s interested in going skiing anymore.”
We’ve been looking forward to skiing for weeks and, of course, hope for an accident-free season. We’re training with the Union Eberstalzell Ski Club.
Ulrich Wimmer, Eberstalzell
At Hochficht, too, they were very pleased; a thousand guests were counted by noon: “We haven’t regretted opening early. The slopes are really in great condition—we’ve seen nothing but happy faces,” says Hochficht Managing Director Gerald Paschinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.