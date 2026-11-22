Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: It’s crunch time! Austria leads against Salzburg
The 13th round of the Bundesliga is wrapping up! The match between Austria Vienna and Red Bull Salzburg is underway, and we’re covering it live (see live updates below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
Salzburg aims to keep up the pressure even without the injured Haris Tabakovic. Ahead of their away match against the second-to-last-place team in Vienna’s Favoriten district, the odds are stacked in favor of a victory for the visitors, who remain undefeated this season. Austria has lost all four of its past home games against the Bulls; against this particularly daunting opponent, the Violets have failed to earn a single point in eight of their past nine matchups. For Salzburg, coach Danny Röhl will be in the stands following his ejection in Graz. From there, he hopes to see a focused performance from the team chasing Rapid.
“We have to make sure we get back on track after the international break,” said Röhl, who will be replaced on the sidelines by his assistant, Sebastian Heidinger. Salzburg continues to deal with injuries. Damir Redzic also returned from the Hungarian national team carrying an injury. Dominik Schmid is sick, and Nikolas Veratschnig is unlikely to be in the starting lineup just yet. Röhl sees Austria as having improved following the coaching change to Max Uhlig. “We’re facing a team that’s likely to be very well prepared and will demand everything from us, especially because they’re in a difficult situation.”
Fighting to Avoid Relegation?
The Viennese have managed just one win at home this season, along with four losses. Against Salzburg, Austria has been waiting for a win at home for 13 games—with ten losses. Uhlig says he wants to make the most of the break. “We need a game that goes our way, at least to some extent,” hoped Helm’s successor.
The comments by captain Aleksandar Dragovic, who had spoken of a battle against relegation, did not go unnoticed. “Only twelve games have been played so far. Drago probably didn’t mean it that way. We’ll keep playing until the winter break and see where we stand then. There are still enough games left to turn things around,” said Reinhold Ranftl. Uhlig saw Dragovic’s words as a wake-up call for everyone. “Absolutely everyone on the team is aware of the situation we’re in.”
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