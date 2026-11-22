Salzburg aims to keep up the pressure even without the injured Haris Tabakovic. Ahead of their away match against the second-to-last-place team in Vienna’s Favoriten district, the odds are stacked in favor of a victory for the visitors, who remain undefeated this season. Austria has lost all four of its past home games against the Bulls; against this particularly daunting opponent, the Violets have failed to earn a single point in eight of their past nine matchups. For Salzburg, coach Danny Röhl will be in the stands following his ejection in Graz. From there, he hopes to see a focused performance from the team chasing Rapid.