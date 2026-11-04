"The Worst Days"
Tragic Death of Soccer Player: Goalkeeper Speaks Out
Following the tragic death of Tenerife soccer player Jesus de Miguel, his opponent, Jesus Owono, has spoken out. The goalkeeper—who is also under investigation for possible negligent homicide following his foul—is quoted in an emotional statement released in an official press release from his club, FC Andorra.
“I am at a loss for words, and I am finding it very difficult to come to terms with what has happened. The loss of Jesus causes me immeasurable pain. My thoughts are with him, his family, and all the people who loved him,” Owono said, clearly shaken.
According to the national team player from Equatorial Guinea, these are “the worst days of his life.” Owono also addressed the police investigation in the press release: “I know there will be many things to clarify, and I will approach everything that comes my way with the utmost respect,” the goalkeeper is quoted as saying.
His focus, however, is currently on other things: “But right now, to be honest, I can’t think of anything else but Jesús and the pain we’re going through. Rest in peace, Jesús.”
A Horrific Tragedy in Extra Time
The death of professional soccer player Jesús de Miguel of the Spanish second-division club CD Tenerife following a severe foul has shaken the soccer world. On Monday, the 30-year-old doubled over in pain after a violent collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. On the way to the hospital, emergency responders had to resuscitate him. He ultimately died at the hospital around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The match was called off with the score tied at 2–2. The incident occurred in stoppage time when De Miguel, running at high speed just past the midfield line, was fouled by the Andorra goalkeeper—who had sprinted out—with a knee to the striker’s chest. The goalkeeper was shown a red card for the excessive tackle.
Funeral on Thursday
De Miguel had to be treated for several minutes before being transported away. Players from both teams appeared shaken by the sight of the injured player. CD Tenerife initially reported that his condition was serious but stable. Early Tuesday morning, however, the club announced that the player’s neurological condition had deteriorated. A little over four hours later, the club announced the player’s death.
He is survived by his partner, Maria, and their daughter, Carla, who was born in June 2025. De Miguel will be buried on Thursday. Teammates, the coaching staff, and club officials from CD Tenerife will be in attendance. On Saturday, the club will also hold a large public memorial service to bid him farewell.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.