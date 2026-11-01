Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Vienna Derby! Austria Takes on Rapid
Round 11 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FK Austria faces SK Rapid in the Vienna derby. We’re covering it live (see below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Austria won three out of four derbies last season, but right now, practically nothing points to a victory for the Violets. Rapid is racing from win to win at the top of the table and is currently on a record-breaking streak. The archrivals are already separated by 20 points after just ten rounds. “There’s no better game than a derby to turn things around,” said Max Uhlig. While Helm’s successor at Austria is trying to end the team’s losing streak of the past few weeks, Rapid’s Johannes Hoff Thorup is still pondering his opponent’s tactical approach.
“A great chance to get back on track!”
To better assess the impact of the coaching change, analysts looked not only at Austria’s Cup loss to Hartberg but also at several Young Violets matches under Uhlig’s leadership. “They might be taking a bit more risk in their build-up play. But in the end, it all comes down to our performance,” said Hoff Thorup, who is still winless in derbies. The Dane showed respect for the Austrians: “They know they have a great chance to get back on track in the derby.”
“We’re also the ‘interim’ world champions!”
Despite seven consecutive competitive wins, the Rapid coach isn’t one for excessive euphoria. “It’s the end of October—we’re still a long way from winning a title,” Hoff Thorup remarked. Managing Director Markus Katzer echoed this view. “We’re not only record champions, but also interim world champions,” joked the former pro.
Rapid will once again play without its fans in Vienna’s Favoriten district. Uhlig was nonetheless looking forward to a “special moment” in his first “real derby.” The 33-year-old saw relatively clear signs of this, but also noted: “Our goal will be to make that supposed gap as invisible as possible.” Under Hoff Thorup, Rapid had gone through a difficult period at the start. “But they stuck to their style of play.” However, Uhlig noted that Austria isn’t without a chance: “There are also areas where they aren’t as strong, and we can take advantage of them.” Defender Philipp Wiesinger is back in the lineup after a long injury layoff.
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read the original article here.
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