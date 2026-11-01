LIVE: Vienna Derby! Austria Takes on Rapid

Rapid will once again play without its fans in Vienna’s Favoriten district. Uhlig was nonetheless looking forward to a “special moment” in his first “real derby.” The 33-year-old saw relatively clear signs of this, but also noted: “Our goal will be to make that supposed gap as invisible as possible.” Under Hoff Thorup, Rapid had gone through a difficult period at the start. “But they stuck to their style of play.” However, Uhlig noted that Austria isn’t without a chance: “There are also areas where they aren’t as strong, and we can take advantage of them.” Defender Philipp Wiesinger is back in the lineup after a long injury layoff.