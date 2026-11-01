An Explosive Phone Call
Are Trump and Netanyahu Stirring Up a New War?
U.S. President Trump is speaking openly about new attacks on Iran; according to one report, he has already spoken by phone with Israel’s prime minister about resuming airstrikes. The Israeli opposition warns that Netanyahu is resorting to a new war to stay in power.
The elections in Israel have led to a political stalemate, and protracted coalition negotiations lie ahead. It remains unclear whether the center-left bloc can form a government or whether long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will once again manage to cobble together a cabinet. Opposition politician Yair Golan has now issued a stark warning that the prime minister might instigate a new war with Iran in the “fight for his political survival.”
Israel’s security must not be turned into a “tool” in this process, the chairman of the left-liberal Democrats wrote on Sunday on Platform X (see post below). Netanyahu lacks the public’s trust to lead such a military conflict. Golan therefore called for the swift formation of an alternative government.
Explosive Phone Call
His concern is well-founded. According to a report in the “Wall Street Journal,” Netanyahu spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday. The call reportedly took place against the backdrop of U.S. preparations to resume bombing in Iran. There has long been speculation that the U.S. military, together with Israeli forces, could strike Iran again following the U.S. midterm elections next Tuesday, November 3.
Trump has already voiced his intention on several occasions to reignite the smoldering conflict with Tehran after the elections. Most recently, on Saturday, he raised the possibility of new attacks on targets in Iran. “We’ve taken out their nuclear program. We still have to deal with, I’d say, one or two facilities, but we can take care of that in ten minutes,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Specifically, Trump mentioned Mount Kolang, also known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” under which an Iranian nuclear complex is believed to be located.
“That needs to be taken care of”
“You could probably take a look at Pickaxe Mountain, and that’s something that needs to be dealt with,” Trump said. This “Pickaxe Mountain” is located in Isfahan Province, about 200 kilometers south of Tehran, near the Natanz nuclear facility. The Iranian government denies that work on a nuclear program is taking place there.
Trump also stated that the U.S. was in no hurry to launch further attacks. Talks on ending the war with Iran were going “well,” though he added that the Iranians were “not very reliable.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously stated that Trump had not yet decided on new attacks. The U.S. is open to a diplomatic solution.
Tehran threatens a “geographically unrestricted response”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had stated on Saturday that no meetings with U.S. representatives were currently planned. However, consultations through intermediaries were continuing. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned against new attacks and threatened an “immediate, effective, and geographically unrestricted response.” The war began in late February with attacks by the U.S. and Israel. After an agreement fell through in June, diplomatic efforts stalled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.