Are Trump and Netanyahu Stirring Up a New War?

Trump has already voiced his intention on several occasions to reignite the smoldering conflict with Tehran after the elections. Most recently, on Saturday, he raised the possibility of new attacks on targets in Iran. “We’ve taken out their nuclear program. We still have to deal with, I’d say, one or two facilities, but we can take care of that in ten minutes,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Specifically, Trump mentioned Mount Kolang, also known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” under which an Iranian nuclear complex is believed to be located.