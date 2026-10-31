“AMS Victims” Will Receive Up to 2,500 Euros This Year

Small amounts added up to a large sum

It is now clear what this means for the 250,000 people affected. On average, they were short about 1.10 euros per day—and on average, they can expect a retroactive payment of 400 euros. Of course, there are also those affected who will receive a much more substantial compensation. For example, anyone who received more than two euros too little per day and was on benefits continuously for three years will receive around 2,500 euros. As previously reported, a total of around 250,000 people are affected. Total costs, as reported by the “Krone”: around 135 million euros. The AMS is automatically reviewing all cases involving recipients of unemployment benefits and emergency assistance. Labor Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) leaves no room for doubt: “People are entitled to this back payment.” And they don’t have to do anything themselves to receive it.