Halloween Protests
Escalations in Cologne, Fires in Paris
The situation is extremely tense in many European countries on Halloween: In Germany, demonstrators set barricades on fire and threw firecrackers at police officers. In some cases, law enforcement responded with water cannons. Clashes between demonstrators and police also broke out in France—officers were attacked with fireworks, among other things.
In Germany, the “GenZ regelt” initiative called for peaceful protests, but in some cities the situation escalated as early as late afternoon. In Hamburg, rioters threw bottles and explosive devices at police officers. Water cannons were deployed to extinguish burning barricades—and pepper spray was also used against rioting demonstrators.
Water cannons were also deployed in Cologne to keep protesters at bay. Officers are said to have been pelted with stones. The organizers officially called off the out-of-control demonstration in the early evening. In Hanover, a 58-year-old woman suffered a minor injury to her lower leg from a firecracker. In Dresden, recycling bins were set on fire, and in Berlin and Stuttgart, police officers were pelted with eggs.
Tense Situation in France as Well
In France, too, the first tensions between security forces and demonstrators arose as early as late afternoon. In Paris, explosions from fireworks could be heard, and images showed emergency responders engulfed in flames. Tear gas was deployed in Paris and Lyon.
According to media reports, clashes with police also occurred in Rennes and Toulouse. In Rennes, according to the local prefecture, individuals fired projectiles at police officers. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, there were 27 arrests nationwide as of 2:00 p.m.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, 320,000 demonstrators took to the streets across France; youth organizations put the number of participants at 500,000. Ahead of the protests, 10,000 checks were conducted to remove individuals carrying weapons from the streets.
A Day of “Very High Risk”
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had previously spoken of a dayof“veryhighrisk.”He said there were extremely alarming calls for looting and rioting. Authorities believe it is possible that Halloween celebrations on the same day could provide an opportunity for people to wear masks and commit crimes under the guise of the holiday. Curfews were imposed in several cities, for example, for certain locations or for minors.
In Vienna, too, there was great fear that the protests could escalate: stores in the city center were barricaded. The police anticipated a turbulent night. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl considers the escalating protests to be “no longer normal.”
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