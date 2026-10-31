Escalations in Cologne, Fires in Paris

A Day of “Very High Risk”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had previously spoken of a dayof“veryhighrisk.”He said there were extremely alarming calls for looting and rioting. Authorities believe it is possible that Halloween celebrations on the same day could provide an opportunity for people to wear masks and commit crimes under the guise of the holiday. Curfews were imposed in several cities, for example, for certain locations or for minors.