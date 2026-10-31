LIVE: Alcaraz wins the first set against Medvedev 6-4!

Alcaraz Aims for His Fourth Title This Year

For the world No. 3, this is his 28th title on the tour—his fourth this year. He had won the other three before his injury break at the Australian Open and in Doha; in early October, he triumphed in Tokyo. Medvedev leaves Vienna with a still-solid fall record, having reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive tournaments. Incidentally, in all four of his matches at the Stadthalle, he went to a tiebreak in the second set—he won three of them, but lost the one against Alcaraz. That ended his streak of eight consecutive wins.