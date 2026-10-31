Erste Bank Open 2026
LIVE: Alcaraz wins the first set against Medvedev 6-4!
The first finalist of the Vienna Stadthalle tournament has been determined—it’s Carlos Alcaraz for the first time! The No. 2-seeded Spaniard prevailed in the semifinal match against third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 7-6. Alcaraz improved his head-to-head record against Medvedev to 7–3.
“It’s something special. I work every day to experience moments like this,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview after the 97-minute match. “I’m really, really happy that I pulled this off. It’s been a great week for me. This city is something very special—I love it. Let’s finish it off strong.” Should he manage to do so again with a 6-4, 7-6 victory, he would once again achieve his signature result in Vienna. After all, that’s exactly how he defeated Russian Karen Khachanov in the first round and U.S. ace Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.
The two sets played out quite similarly. Alcaraz broke first, and Medvedev countered immediately afterward. In the first set, the Spaniard gave up his lead right away at 3–1, but struck again at 5–4. The 2022 Vienna champion nearly turned the tables in the second set but missed his chance at 2–2. Alcaraz then seized the advantage in the next game, giving him the opportunity to serve out the match. Medvedev, however, fought back to make it 3–4 without losing a point. Ultimately, the set went to a tiebreak, in which Alcaraz clearly maintained the upper hand.
Alcaraz Aims for His Fourth Title This Year
For the world No. 3, this is his 28th title on the tour—his fourth this year. He had won the other three before his injury break at the Australian Open and in Doha; in early October, he triumphed in Tokyo. Medvedev leaves Vienna with a still-solid fall record, having reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive tournaments. Incidentally, in all four of his matches at the Stadthalle, he went to a tiebreak in the second set—he won three of them, but lost the one against Alcaraz. That ended his streak of eight consecutive wins.
In Sunday afternoon’s final, Alcaraz will face either the designated German world No. 1 and top-seeded Alexander Zverev or the Australian Alex de Minaur (No. 5).
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