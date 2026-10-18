"It's not easy"
Unlucky skier Max Franz ends his career
Ski ace Max Franz is ending his career. The Carinthian announced this on Sunday.
The 37-year-old speed specialist had struggled with major problems in recent years due to severe leg injuries sustained in a training crash in November 2022. “Skiing was my life. It shaped me and gave me unforgettable moments. But my journey wasn’t just about successes—it also included many setbacks,” wrote the 2017 World Championship downhill bronze medalist on Instagram.
“I’ve fallen often, been injured often, and had to fight my way back time and again. In particular, the serious crash in Copper Mountain in 2022—which left me with two broken legs and required numerous surgeries—changed my life,” said the three-time World Cup winner from Weißbriach, referring to his difficult road to recovery.
“Many people thought my career was over back then. But I wanted to make it happen again. I fought hard, believed in myself, and after more than three years, I actually celebrated my comeback in Val Gardena. That moment will forever remain one of the most precious of my life.”
Ten World Cup Podium Finishes
The Salzburg resident—who has stood on the World Cup podium ten times—made a lasting return to racing; he was eliminated in his only race last December in Val Gardena, but that was the only time.
“I never gave up, even though the road was often rocky. But eventually, the moment comes when you have to realize that enough is enough,” explained Franz, who won in Val Gardena in 2016 and twice overseas in 2018, emphasizing: “This decision isn’t an easy one for me, but I look back on my career with great gratitude. I’ve been able to celebrate great successes, experience unforgettable moments, and, above all, learn what it means to never give up. Skiing has taught me to be patient, to show courage, and to get back up again and again, even after the most difficult times.”
In closing, Franz thanked his family, doctors, coaches, and physical therapists, his entire team, as well as his sponsors and fans. “You’ve accompanied me on my journey, supported me, and never let me down, even in the toughest times. Thank you for everything, skiing. Thank you for this journey. Thank you for being a part of it. Farewell, racing.”
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