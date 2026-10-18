Unlucky skier Max Franz ends his career

“I never gave up, even though the road was often rocky. But eventually, the moment comes when you have to realize that enough is enough,” explained Franz, who won in Val Gardena in 2016 and twice overseas in 2018, emphasizing: “This decision isn’t an easy one for me, but I look back on my career with great gratitude. I’ve been able to celebrate great successes, experience unforgettable moments, and, above all, learn what it means to never give up. Skiing has taught me to be patient, to show courage, and to get back up again and again, even after the most difficult times.”