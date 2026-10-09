Formula 1 in Singapore
LIVE: Who will take pole position for the Singapore Sprint?
Max Verstappen raced to pole position for the sprint race in Singapore on Friday during a chaotic sprint qualifying session. Problems with the timing system caused repeated interruptions at the Marina Bay Circuit.
After a chaotic qualifying session on Friday, Max Verstappen raced to pole position in his Red Bull for the final Formula 1 sprint race of the year in Singapore. After delays caused by a crash and issues with the timing systems, the Dutch driver—who won in Malaysia—relegated Mercedes driver George Russell to second place. “I’m obviously happy to be first,” said a sweaty Verstappen, who still had to report to the race stewards.
The results of the Sprint Qualifying:
The allegation: The 29-year-old is said to have illegally overtaken Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari during a yellow-flag period. Under the floodlights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari secured third place for Saturday’s Sprint (11 a.m.). Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had to settle for seventh place in the second Mercedes.
Track marshals clear away debris
Red flags were waved just under six minutes into the first session. Sergio Perez crashed his Cadillac into the track barriers at Turn 4, completely destroying the front end. Track marshals had to clear away the wreckage. Then the session didn’t really continue for very long. There was some confusion about who had actually completed the lap. The start of the second session had to be postponed due to “a problem with the timing systems,” as some lap times had not been recorded.
Verstappen Shows His Mettle
However, the problem was resolved, as the race officials announced. The race resumed. Nevertheless, it brought back memories of last Sunday’s chaos. Back then, software issues had temporarily slowed the cars down during the Grand Prix in Malaysia. Despite all the problems, however, Verstappen remained calm. He had never before secured a pole position or won a race in Singapore.
Russell was the fastest in the only free practice session on Friday morning. On Sunday, he will effectively have to start the race from the back of the grid due to a 40-place grid penalty imposed in Sepang—he received a 10-place penalty for each of four additional powertrain components.
On the sidelines, heavy smog caused by wildfires in Indonesia is a concern. The haze has blanketed large parts of Southeast Asia. In Singapore, this has led to alarmingly high levels of air pollution ahead of the Grand Prix weekend. Air quality readings were the worst they’ve been all year. The news channel Channel NewsAsia and “The Straits Times” reported that the island nation’s pollution index has reached levels considered hazardous to health. However, the organizer of Sunday’s night race (2:00 p.m. CEST) made it clear that there would be no changes to the event’s supporting program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Schon bald erwartet Sie auf krone.at ein rundum erneuerter Forenbereich mit vielen neuen Features! Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.