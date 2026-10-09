LIVE: Who will take pole position for the Singapore Sprint?

Track marshals clear away debris

Red flags were waved just under six minutes into the first session. Sergio Perez crashed his Cadillac into the track barriers at Turn 4, completely destroying the front end. Track marshals had to clear away the wreckage. Then the session didn’t really continue for very long. There was some confusion about who had actually completed the lap. The start of the second session had to be postponed due to “a problem with the timing systems,” as some lap times had not been recorded.