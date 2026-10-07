FPÖ Suddenly Eyeing NEOS as a Partner

Hainbuchner goes on to outline who the FPÖ could form a coalition with. The Greens are out of the question, he says; they have a “certain obsession.” However, he considers the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS “in principle capable of forming a coalition.” It will be interesting to see how much common ground there is with the NEOS. They feel “committed to freedom, at least verbally. That could be a basis for formal cooperation.”