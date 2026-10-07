Surprising Announcement
FPÖ Suddenly Eyeing NEOS as a Partner
Some expressions of affection come as a complete surprise, and this appears to be the case here. Manfred Hainbuchner, FPÖ leader and deputy governor of Upper Austria, is, of all parties, eyeing the NEOS as a potential partner.
Hainbuchner, one of Herbert Kickl’s six deputies at the federal level, gave an interview to the German newspaper *Welt*, which he authorized. He is “absolutely certain” that “the FPÖ will provide Austria’s next chancellor,” he says. “Welt” asks whether Kickl even wants to be chancellor. “What’s the point of that question?” the deputy governor replies. “Yes, of course.” Then he makes a striking remark.
Hainbuchner goes on to outline who the FPÖ could form a coalition with. The Greens are out of the question, he says; they have a “certain obsession.” However, he considers the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS “in principle capable of forming a coalition.” It will be interesting to see how much common ground there is with the NEOS. They feel “committed to freedom, at least verbally. That could be a basis for formal cooperation.”
What do those involved have to say? According to Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos, selective “cooperation on specific issues” is conceivable, but “a coalition is not.” This would fail primarily due to issues of European policy. “When the European Convention on Human Rights and such matters are called into question, it’s difficult to imagine cooperation within a government.”
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