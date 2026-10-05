Main Square Will Have to Wait
Multi-million-euro renovation—now the next deadline is off
Given Linz’s tight financial situation, there had already been discussions about whether the city could currently afford the approximately six million euro redesign of the main square. Now, at least for the time being, that question no longer arises: The start of construction has been postponed once again. The most recent target date of April 2027 is off the table—and there is no new one for the time being.
Yet the city had only presented a new timeline this past spring. Originally, the renovation was supposed to begin as early as fall 2026. Then it turned out that the waterproofing of the underground parking garage ceiling beneath large sections of the square also needed to be repaired. The work was consolidated, and the start date was pushed back to April 2027. Despite the increased scope, the construction period was expected to remain around two years.
Legal and Contractual Issues
But now that won’t happen either. This time, legal and contractual issues surrounding the underground parking garage are causing the latest delay. Before the work can be put out to bid, these issues must be definitively resolved with the operator.
“Redesign Will Be Implemented”
“The redesign of the main square will be implemented,” emphasizes SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer. However, before construction can begin, all legal issues surrounding the underground parking garage must be clearly resolved. The coordination process will take more time than originally anticipated. “That’s why construction won’t begin in April 2027.”
Already hit a snag last year
The delay thus adds to the already turbulent history of this multi-million project. As early as 2025, the redesign had already hit a political snag due to Linz’s strained finances. FPÖ City Councilmember Michael Raml wanted to put the project on hold until 2030; later, ÖVP Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart also expressed financial concerns.
Finally Pressing the Stop Button
Raml sees the latest delay as confirmation of his criticism. “A luxury project like this is not financially viable for the city of Linz without taking on additional debt,” said the Freedom Party member. Spending more than six million euros on landscaping is unjustifiable given the necessary investments in schools and senior centers. And he adds: “This project is turning into an ever-growing fiasco, and the mayor must finally hit the stop button.”
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