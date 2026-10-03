Where Did It Go? The Mystery of the Missing Market

Inquiry Unanswered

As early as September 15, the SPÖ therefore submitted an inquiry to the market representative, VP Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart. Among other things, the party wants to know when the market in Neue Heimat ceased to exist and why. The municipal council meeting last week could have shed some light on the matter. However, Hajart did not answer the inquiry there.

This leaves it still unclear when market stalls were actually set up for the last time at Vogelfängerplatz—and whether, or when, the neighborhood market is to be revived.