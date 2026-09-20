LIVE starting at 2:30 p.m.: TSV Hartberg vs. Champions LASK

Champion LASK doesn’t want to drop points in its second consecutive away league game. Hopes for a full victory in Eastern Styria are fueled by the upcoming return of star striker Samuel Adeniran, who was able to train all week wearing a mask after breaking his cheekbone. “Hartberg is an opponent that’s really on the rise right now,” emphasized coach Dietmar Kühbauer. “We want to come away with something there, but that will require a strong performance on our part.” They achieved just that in their most recent matchup at the end of April, when the Linz side prevailed 5–1 in Hartberg and Sasa Kalajdzic sealed the victory with a goal from the center line.