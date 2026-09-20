Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE starting at 2:30 p.m.: TSV Hartberg vs. Champions LASK
Round 7 of the Austrian Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg hosts defending champion LASK. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 1–3.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Champion LASK doesn’t want to drop points in its second consecutive away league game. Hopes for a full victory in Eastern Styria are fueled by the upcoming return of star striker Samuel Adeniran, who was able to train all week wearing a mask after breaking his cheekbone. “Hartberg is an opponent that’s really on the rise right now,” emphasized coach Dietmar Kühbauer. “We want to come away with something there, but that will require a strong performance on our part.” They achieved just that in their most recent matchup at the end of April, when the Linz side prevailed 5–1 in Hartberg and Sasa Kalajdzic sealed the victory with a goal from the center line.
“LASK is the top favorite for the title!”
LASK hasn’t lost to Hartberg in ten consecutive matches. After a slow start in the summer, TSV is back on track—even though they recently squandered a chance at their fourth straight competitive win by letting a 2-0 lead slip away in a 2-2 draw at WSG Tirol. “LASK is not only the reigning champion and cup winner, but also the top favorite for the title this season,” said Hartberg coach Markus Schopp about his former club. “It’s a team that hasn’t changed in key positions, and that’s why they’re already much further along than any other team in Austria.”
Nevertheless, LASK also has “its own challenges”—and that’s exactly what Schopp wants to prepare his team for. “It’s clear that this will be a tough task, but we’re at a very good stage of development where we want to measure ourselves against opponents like this.” The goal is to keep the three points in Hartberg. That would allow the East Styrians to remain in the upper half of the standings.
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