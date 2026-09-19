Fuel Price Cap Could Rise Sharply Starting in October

Significant Increase Likely

Given the recent rise at the pumps, it is very likely that more will be returned to drivers in October. It is not yet clear exactly how much the price cap will be, but the Ministry of Finance emphasizes that “the additional revenue will be returned in full.” ÖAMTC traffic expert Martin Grasslober has calculated, based on earlier statements by the finance minister and the current fuel price, that up to 1.3 cents per liter in addition to the current 1.9-cent fuel price cap would be entirely justified.