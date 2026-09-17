Salzburg Leaves Sofia With Three Points

After the break, Salzburg nearly capitalized on a misplaced pass by Wuzow, but Kitano and Edmund Baidoo were unable to get the ball past the goalkeeper (49'). Wuzow saved a shot by Vertessen (52') as well as a free kick by Schmid (81'). At the other end, Zawieschitzky got there just in time to beat Reinaldo to the ball (62'). Lewski picked up the pace slightly midway through the second half, but failed to get a shot on goal and never really posed a serious threat.