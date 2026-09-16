Due to a malfunction
Reactor at Temelin Shut Down Unexpectedly
A malfunction has occurred at the controversial Temelin nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic. Reactor Unit 2 was shut down unexpectedly and disconnected from the grid, according to the operating company CEZ. The cause was a malfunction in the control system for the non-nuclear part of the plant.
“Technicians inspected the system and then replaced the affected electronic circuit board in a control cabinet,” said nuclear power plant spokesperson Marek Svitak. Further inspections are currently underway. The reactor is expected to resume operation later on Thursday. Reactor Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, unaffected by the incident.
Just a few months after its annual outageReactor Unit 2 had only been restarted in April following an annual outage lasting just under two months. During that outage, some of the fuel assemblies were replaced. Originally, it was scheduled to run for 16 months until the next inspection. This represents a six-month extension compared to the previously standard interval.
50 kilometers from the national border
The Temelin Nuclear Power Plant, which has two VVER 1000/320 pressurized water reactors, is located about 50 kilometers as the crow flies from the Austrian border. Linz, the capital of Upper Austria, is located about 80 kilometers south of the nuclear power plant as the crow flies. Opponents of nuclear power consider the plant prone to malfunctions due to the combination of Russian reactor technology and American control systems.
Expansion Planned
By 2040, the EU member state aims to increase the share of nuclear power in its electricity mix from the current level of about one-third to more than half. To this end, two new nuclear power plant units are to be built at the second site, Dukovany, in South Moravia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.