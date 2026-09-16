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LIVE: How will Sturm Graz kick off its Europa League campaign?
Kickoff of the Europa League group stage: SK Sturm Graz faces Stade Rennes! We’re reporting live (see below). The score is currently 0–0.
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Here’s Sturm’s starting lineup:
For the second time in the club’s history, SK Sturm Graz has the chance to compete in the group stage of the Europa League. The Styrians are looking to do better than last season, when they finished 26th in the standings with seven points and missed out on promotion. Their first test is to hold their own against Stade Rennes today at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium. The French side has gotten off to a strong start in the Ligue 1 season and is therefore the favorite.
They have not lost any of their four league matches, most recently securing their third win with a 1-0 home victory over Marseille. That was the second highlight of the season, following the opening 2-2 draw against defending champions Paris St. Germain. As a result, the club—founded in 1901—is currently right up there at the top of the table, tied on points with league leaders Lille and sitting in third place behind Monaco. Its market value stands at just over 233 million euros, significantly higher than that of the Graz team, which is just over 60 million euros.
Rennes “underrated” in European soccer
“We’re clearly the underdogs; the roles have rarely been as clearly defined as in this game,” emphasized Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch. The club, which has produced many top players, may be a bit “underrated” in European soccer, but it has a lot of quality. “For us, it’s always a highlight to compete against teams like this,” said the 34-year-old. Center forward Esteban Lepaul is more than just a financial flagship (35 million). The 26-year-old Frenchman has already scored three times this season, after leading the league in scoring with 21 goals in 2025/26.
But Ingolitsch has respect not only for him but for the entire “classic and extremely bold French team.” “They have many talented individual players. I don’t even want to start listing them, because it would be unfair if I didn’t name them all,” said the Sturm coach. Rennes is really good technically and in positional play, and also has the necessary physicality. “They’re a top team from one of Europe’s top five leagues; there are hardly any weak spots.” But that doesn’t mean they plan to concede defeat from the start. “There are moments when you can catch them off guard—you have to take advantage of those,” said Ingolitsch. They plan to disrupt their possession-based game with an aggressive style of play.
Injury Crisis in the Offense
The challenge will be made even more difficult by theinjury crisisin Sturm’s offense. Seedy Jatta, Leon Grgic, and Nelson Weiper are out with injuries, and two other forwards—Axel Kayombo and Szymon Wlodarczyk—were not named to the Europa League roster. New signing Oumar Diakite isn’t ready for the starting lineup yet. As a result, midfielder Gizo Mamageishvili could be called upon to play up front alongside Belmin Beganovic. “Despite the absences, we believe we can field a lineup that will put an exciting team on the field,” said Ingolitsch. Otar Kiteishvili’s availability is also in question, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who had recently been struggling with an injury, has declared himself fit.
On Tuesday, only those players who hadn’t started in Sunday’s 2-1 win over LASK completed a full final training session—so the preparation was far from ideal. Rennes had already played on Friday, giving them two extra days of rest. “But the mood was extremely good; the win did everyone a world of good,” reported Ingolitsch. “The fans will also be a key factor. We’ll need the twelfth man so we can create a one-plus-one numerical advantage.”
Rennes is spending the night in Marburg
The French team is staying in Marburg, on Slovenian soil, because no accommodations were available in the region due to the Motorcycle Grand Prix in Spielberg. After a short training camp, they’ll travel directly from there to Lyon for their league match. “We’re building team spirit, and I think you can feel that,” said Rennes coach Franck Haise after the Marseille match. “This team fights hard and takes control at times. We have quality, and the players have settled in well. Now this team just needs to stay stronger, more confident, and always alert.”
Sturm and Rennes are facing each other for the first time in European competition. The Graz team has had good results at home against French opponents in the past. They defeated Marseille (3–2 in 1999) and Monaco (2–0 in 2000) in the Champions League, and also drew with Monaco (1–1 in 2021) in the Europa League. Their only loss came on March 7, 2024, in the Conference League against Lille (0–3). Rennes has only faced Austrian teams in the former UEFA Intertoto Cup. In 1999, the club first eliminated Lustenau (1–2 away, 1–0 home) in the third round and then Austria Vienna (2–0 home, 2–2 away) in the semifinals.
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