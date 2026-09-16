LIVE: How will Sturm Graz kick off its Europa League campaign?

But Ingolitsch has respect not only for him but for the entire “classic and extremely bold French team.” “They have many talented individual players. I don’t even want to start listing them, because it would be unfair if I didn’t name them all,” said the Sturm coach. Rennes is really good technically and in positional play, and also has the necessary physicality. “They’re a top team from one of Europe’s top five leagues; there are hardly any weak spots.” But that doesn’t mean they plan to concede defeat from the start. “There are moments when you can catch them off guard—you have to take advantage of those,” said Ingolitsch. They plan to disrupt their possession-based game with an aggressive style of play.