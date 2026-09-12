Current Survey
Shorten Summer Vacation, But Don’t Postpone It
A week after Eastern Austria, summer vacation is now coming to an end in the rest of the country as well. This has reignited a recurring debate: Should the vacation be shortened or even rescheduled? A recent survey offers some interesting findings.
Nine weeks of summer vacation often pose significant challenges for parents—especially in cities. Keyword: child care. There is repeated debate about shortening the break, and following the heat wave in June, even about postponing it. The Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) has now surveyed Austrians (ages 16 and older) on behalf of the “Krone” to determine exactly where they stand on the issue.
According to the survey, when asked about shortening the summer break, a majority of 54 percent are in favor or somewhat in favor. However, respondents clearly reject the idea of postponing the break; not even a third are in favor of it.
No majority supports shifting the summer vacation. Opposition is strongest in areas where the vacation period is firmly embedded in regional and workplace routines.
IFDD-Geschäftsführer Christoph Haselmayer
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
“This would be particularly problematic in rural and agricultural areas, since August is the most crucial time when children help out on their parents’ farms and in agriculture,” explains Manfred Macek, president of the Tyrolean State Parents’ Association.
There is also opposition to offsetting a possible shortening of the summer break with additional vacation days during other seasons—such as around Easter or in the fall. The first week of school should then be used for reviewing the material.
Summer School Should Continue
However, the survey also shows just how pressing the issue of child care is. More than half feel they are not well informed about free or affordable options, and 68 percent also call for an expansion of vacation care programs. Furthermore, nearly three-quarters of those surveyed are in favor of continuing summer school.
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