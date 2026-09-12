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Formula 1

Lando Norris Races to Pole Position at the Spanish Grand Prix

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12.09.2026 04:56
Lando Norris surprised the competition with the fastest lap after a series of weak practice ...
Lando Norris surprised the competition with the fastest lap after a series of weak practice sessions.(Bild: AFP/THOMAS COEX)
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McLaren driver Lando Norris secured pole position at the Formula 1 debut at the new racetrack in Madrid. In Saturday’s qualifying session, the world champion edged out championship leader Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes by eleven thousandths of a second and will therefore start Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix (3 p.m.) from the top spot on the grid. 

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Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. 

(Bild: AP/Bernat Armangue)

With his 19th career pole—and his third in the past four races—Norris holds the cards on Sunday at the “Madring.” “I’m shocked and a little surprised. That was one of the best laps I’ve ever driven in my career,” said the Briton, overjoyed. He is now, of course, in the best starting position for the Grand Prix. “It’s hard to pass, but it’s possible. With Kimi and Max, I have two very fast drivers behind me. A lot can happen—it’s a long race.”

Here are the final results:

Mercedes Satisfied
Antonelli also had reason to be satisfied despite narrowly missing pole position and is aiming for his next success following his daring run at Monza. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff looked ahead to race day with confidence. “Before the weekend, we never would have believed that we’d be competitive on this track layout. Kimi did a flawless job; he’ll start on the outside lane, which worked well in Formula 3 and 2,” the Viennese executive explained on ORF.

Here are the standings in the Drivers’ Championship:

But the most important thing, he said, is not to crash into the wall. “That wouldn’t be good for the cost cap.” George Russell in the second Mercedes—who was in second place in the overall championship standings heading into the 14th race of the season, 66 points behind his Italian teammate—couldn’t get past sixth on the grid. “I felt good and was fast,” Russell said, referring to his fastest lap time in the first practice session on Friday. “But that feeling is just gone, and I have no idea where it is.”

High Risk of Accidents
On the tight street circuit with few run-off areas and the spectacular “Monumental” banked curve at the Spanish capital’s exhibition grounds, the risk of accidents is particularly high. Qualifying, however, went off without incident; in the final practice session beforehand, Hamilton and Haas driver Oliver Bearman had crashed. Since there are few long straights, opportunities for passing maneuvers are also rare.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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