Lando Norris Races to Pole Position at the Spanish Grand Prix

But the most important thing, he said, is not to crash into the wall. “That wouldn’t be good for the cost cap.” George Russell in the second Mercedes—who was in second place in the overall championship standings heading into the 14th race of the season, 66 points behind his Italian teammate—couldn’t get past sixth on the grid. “I felt good and was fast,” Russell said, referring to his fastest lap time in the first practice session on Friday. “But that feeling is just gone, and I have no idea where it is.”