Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE starting at 5 p.m.: Hartberg hosts SV Ried
Round 5 of Austria’s Bundesliga: Hartberg hosts Ried. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
Hartberg heads into the match with positive momentum. They’ve won their last six Bundesliga matches against Ried, and at home, they’re undefeated with three 2–0 wins and four 1–1 draws. Their most recent performance in Altach also boosted their confidence. With a 2–1 win—including a game-winning goal by Benjamin Markus in the 93rd minute—the Styrians, under returning coach Markus Schopp, earned their first points in their fourth league match, following losses in Salzburg (0–1) and against Sturm Graz and Austria (both 0–2). “We’re heading into our third home game. Since we lost the first two, it’s our job to turn things around. That means not only playing well but also getting a good result,” said Schopp.
Ried also secured their first win of the season recently, defeating GAK 1–0. Now the seventh-place team aims to build on that success on the road against the ninth-place team, which trails by one point.
“The first win of this league season was, of course, important and gives us additional confidence. At the same time, we know we can’t rest on our laurels. In Hartberg, we’ll face an opponent that’s very difficult to play against,” explained Ried coach Mario Despotovic. His team’s last victory in Hartberg came on September 18, 2001, in the second round of the ÖFB Cup, with a 2-1 win. “It’s high time we picked up three points in Hartberg in the Bundesliga as well,” said Ried player Ante Bajic.
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