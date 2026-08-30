LIVE starting at 5 p.m.: Hartberg hosts SV Ried

Hartberg heads into the match with positive momentum. They’ve won their last six Bundesliga matches against Ried, and at home, they’re undefeated with three 2–0 wins and four 1–1 draws. Their most recent performance in Altach also boosted their confidence. With a 2–1 win—including a game-winning goal by Benjamin Markus in the 93rd minute—the Styrians, under returning coach Markus Schopp, earned their first points in their fourth league match, following losses in Salzburg (0–1) and against Sturm Graz and Austria (both 0–2). “We’re heading into our third home game. Since we lost the first two, it’s our job to turn things around. That means not only playing well but also getting a good result,” said Schopp.