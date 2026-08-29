For Subscribers
The “Krone” Takes You to a Double Header of International Matches
Two countries, two games, and the Austrian national team right in the middle of it all: “Krone” is sending two soccer fans on an extraordinary trip to Ireland and Kosovo. They’ll join the team for two Nations League matches—flights, five-star hotels, and match tickets included!
For soccer fans, fall couldn’t start any better: On September 30, the trip begins for two people headed to Dublin—along with head coach Ralf Rangnick’s team. Just one day later, on October 1, the first major highlight awaits at the legendary Aviva Stadium. At 8:45 p.m., Austria faces Ireland.
Our winners will experience the match live from the stands and can enjoy the special atmosphere of an away game up close. Maximum comfort is also guaranteed away from the stadium: They’ll stay at the five-star “Intercontinental Dublin by IHG” hotel, where the Austrian national team players are also staying.
Straight on from Ireland
But once the final whistle blows, the soccer trip is far from over. Together with the ÖFB team, the journey continues to Kosovo. There, the next Nations League match is already on the schedule for October 4. At 6 p.m. in Pristina, the next challenge awaits the Austrians. Tickets for this match are also included in the prize package. After what we hope will be a successful evening of soccer, the winners can unwind at the five-star “Courtyard by Marriott” hotel.
The ÖFB Trip at a Glance
Outbound flight to Dublin
📅 Wednesday, September 30
✈️ Vienna – Dublin
🕒 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
The Ireland vs. Austria match will then take place on October 1 at 8:45 p.m.
Connecting flight to Kosovo
📅 Friday, October 2
✈️ Dublin – Pristina
🕒 3:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.
On October 4 at 6:00 p.m., the Kosovo vs. Austria match will take place
Return flight to Vienna
📅 Sunday, October 4
✈️ Pristina – Vienna
🕒 10:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m.
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is now giving away this extraordinary soccer trip for two among all “Krone” subscribers (print & digital). The package includes flights to Dublin, Pristina, and back to Vienna, as well as accommodations at the team hotel and tickets to the matches! As a subscriber, simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of September 7 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
- Flug nach Dublin, Pristina und Wien für 2 Personen
- Unterkunft im Teamhotel für 2 Personen
- Tickets für die Partien gegen Irland & Kosovo für 2 Personen
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