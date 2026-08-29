The “Krone” Takes You to a Double Header of International Matches

Straight on from Ireland

But once the final whistle blows, the soccer trip is far from over. Together with the ÖFB team, the journey continues to Kosovo. There, the next Nations League match is already on the schedule for October 4. At 6 p.m. in Pristina, the next challenge awaits the Austrians. Tickets for this match are also included in the prize package. After what we hope will be a successful evening of soccer, the winners can unwind at the five-star “Courtyard by Marriott” hotel.