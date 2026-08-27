Babler: “ORF Salaries Have Gotten Out of Hand”

Poor poll numbers? Babler wants to stay

There’s little room for excuses when Wagner and Nusser confront him with the fact that the poll numbers are indeed poor. “I understand that looking at the polls isn’t exactly a joy.” But: the coalition partners would also be losing, just like the major parties in Europe. Nevertheless, he wants to “stick with it, stick with it, and keep working” and regain trust through his work. Even if the party were to slip further in the polls, he would stay. “When the situation is difficult, that’s when leadership strength really shows,” says Babler.